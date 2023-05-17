Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.96

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00007167 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.70 billion and approximately $11.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,383.52 or 1.00030907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.00118672 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $11,529,761.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

