Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.42. 16,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

