TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

TCAP traded down GBX 7.39 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.61 ($2.02). 590,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.47. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.40.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

