TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. UBS Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

