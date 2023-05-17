Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.76

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.76 and traded as low as $25.99. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 38,281 shares changing hands.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.