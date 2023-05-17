Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Trimble worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

