True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head-To-Head Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.30% 18.91% 6.84% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 1.17 $13.47 million $0.02 22.50 True Drinks $1.95 million 255.01 -$3.88 million $0.01 10.00

This table compares MariMed and True Drinks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks. True Drinks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than True Drinks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats True Drinks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

