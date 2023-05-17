Trust Co. of Vermont Has $37,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $652.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.59. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

