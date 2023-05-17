Trust Co. of Vermont Has $51,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CDW were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in CDW by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 34,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

