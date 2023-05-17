Trust Co. of Vermont Has $61,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPIB stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

