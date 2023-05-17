Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 149 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

