Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 300 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

