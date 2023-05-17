Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 2,000 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000.
Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
