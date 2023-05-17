Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 909 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

