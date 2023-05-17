TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
SMIF stock opened at GBX 71.52 ($0.90) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.75. The company has a market cap of £174.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
