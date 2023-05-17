Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

