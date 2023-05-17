Ultra Price Down 3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,327.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00430822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00125122 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20640291 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $916,014.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.