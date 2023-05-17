Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 37.83

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,348.85 ($54.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,273.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,185.64. The company has a market capitalization of £109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.98, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.12) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($60.13) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($55.12) to GBX 4,600 ($57.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.84) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.95).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.