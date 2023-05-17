United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

