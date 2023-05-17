UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 1,138 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $218.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

