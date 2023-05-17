Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $9.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 209,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $5,271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,211,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

