US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of US Foods worth $64,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

US Foods stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.