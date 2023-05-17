USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 7,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $193.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

