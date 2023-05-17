Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. 609,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

