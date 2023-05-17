Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.20. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 243,536 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.7919708 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

