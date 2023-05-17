Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $211,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $286.34. 25,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.75. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

