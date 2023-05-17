Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 692,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 682,287 shares.The stock last traded at $204.29 and had previously closed at $203.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

