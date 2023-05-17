Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,196. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

