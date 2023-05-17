Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $1,604,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.02. 502,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,523. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

