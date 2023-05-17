Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,559,000 after acquiring an additional 604,047 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,040,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,040,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

VRNT stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

