Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

VBTX stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $838.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

