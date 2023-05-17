Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,079.09

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $75,079.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00346058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00561964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00068167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00435553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,770,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

