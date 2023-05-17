Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $588,300.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vertex Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VERX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 247,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vertex by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

