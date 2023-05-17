Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

