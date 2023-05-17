Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,007 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $71,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

