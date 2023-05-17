Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of BellRing Brands worth $66,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.