Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

NYSE SUI opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.