Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.29 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $63,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

