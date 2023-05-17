Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.03 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $66,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

DE opened at $362.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

