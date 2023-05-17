Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $69.66 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,196,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

