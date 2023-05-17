Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 417,924 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,521,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $65,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

