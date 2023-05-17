ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

VRAY stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in ViewRay by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 10,657,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 468,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

