Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.55. 2,253,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,759,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,569 shares of company stock worth $13,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

