Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48,987 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $434.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

