Vista Finance LLC Has $512,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 4,086,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,423,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.