Vista Finance LLC Purchases 25,171 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 13.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

PSQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

