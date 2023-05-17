Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,461. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.