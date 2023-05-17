Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGD stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Wednesday. 49,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,622. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.