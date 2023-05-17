W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.85. 31,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,676. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

