Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

WBX stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

